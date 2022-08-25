Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $298.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

