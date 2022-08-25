Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

