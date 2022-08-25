Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Position Boosted by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Monro worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,471,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $8,505,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Monro by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 607,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 82,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 75,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Insider Activity at Monro

In other Monro news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monro Stock Performance

Monro Announces Dividend

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Monro Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.