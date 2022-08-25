Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.84% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $190,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $497.11 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.