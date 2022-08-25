Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 103,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Graco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after buying an additional 149,808 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Graco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 197,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Graco by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $67.65 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

