Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,572,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $206.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.75. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

