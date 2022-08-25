Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,088 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

