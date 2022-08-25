Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

BDX stock opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.37. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

