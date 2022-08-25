MonaCoin Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $32.69 million and approximately $140,052.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.48 or 0.07904835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00173074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00263857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00712570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00604729 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000998 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.