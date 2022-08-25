Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Sells $43,636.45 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

MNTV stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,673. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Momentive Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Momentive Global

MNTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.