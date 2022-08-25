Modex (MODEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.84 Million

Modex (MODEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Modex has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Modex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. Modex has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $1.25 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00129301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00077263 BTC.

About Modex

Modex is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

