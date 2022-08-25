Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MODN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.81. 869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,852. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.83. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

Insider Activity at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 42.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth $443,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.