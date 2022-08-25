Mizuho Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $120.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $357.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $5,380,981. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.