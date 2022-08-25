Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, August 29th

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 29th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.90. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.53 and a 1-year high of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,466 shares of company stock valued at $119,697. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

