Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, August 29th

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 29th.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.90. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.53 and a 1-year high of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
