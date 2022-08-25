Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.34 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $472.75 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00771789 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 647,411,919 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Mina Coin Trading
