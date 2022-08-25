MileVerse Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. MileVerse has a market cap of $16.72 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00765716 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016027 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

