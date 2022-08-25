MileVerse Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. MileVerse has a market cap of $16.72 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00765716 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016027 BTC.
About MileVerse
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.
