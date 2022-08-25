Midas Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.36 or 0.00150678 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $84.38 million and $570,765.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2,559.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.