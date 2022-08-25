MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $82,680.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00057522 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000242 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 448,830,812 coins and its circulating supply is 171,528,884 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

