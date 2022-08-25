MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.89. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $174,897.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,818. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

