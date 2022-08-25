M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MFBP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

M&F Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

