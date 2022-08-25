Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3 %

MTD stock traded up $17.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,314.00. 270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,606. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,235.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,299.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,489 shares of company stock worth $41,701,397. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

