Metaverse ETP Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $47,089.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001281 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,633,814 coins and its circulating supply is 80,633,716 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

