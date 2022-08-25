Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Hits $84.50 Million

Metal (MTL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $84.50 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00005877 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,588.99 or 0.99986896 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00165599 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003772 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00129570 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032981 BTC.
Metal Coin Profile
MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.
Metal Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.
