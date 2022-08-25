Mesefa Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Mesefa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mesefa has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $4,737.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00769680 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mesefa Coin Trading
