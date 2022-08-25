Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Shares Up 4%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 5,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

