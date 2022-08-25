McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $403.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $403.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.15.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $363.22 on Monday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.31 and a 200-day moving average of $316.02.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,468 shares of company stock worth $12,865,920 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

