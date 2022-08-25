McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Shares Up 0.7%

McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

McKesson Europe Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

McKesson Europe Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th.

About McKesson Europe

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and other services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution division engages in the wholesale of pharmaceutical and other health care products.

