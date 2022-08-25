MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.18.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.26. 348,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 174.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

