Massnet (MASS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $160,514.00

Massnet (MASS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Massnet has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $160,514.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,535.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00164855 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129038 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033520 BTC.
Massnet Coin Profile
Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com.
Buying and Selling Massnet
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.
