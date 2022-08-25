Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Down 68.7% in August

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Mason Industrial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mason Industrial Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 527,616 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 734,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 331,767 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,704,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

