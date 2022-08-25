Mary Clara Capel Sells 705 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mary Clara Capel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Mary Clara Capel sold 383 shares of First Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $13,596.50.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.88. 138,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.