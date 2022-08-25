Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

