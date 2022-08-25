Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market capitalization of $0.02 and $724.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mainstream For The Underground has traded 74.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00769467 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Mainstream For The Underground
The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm. The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net. Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
