Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Macy’s updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.21 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.