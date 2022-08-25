Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell Buys 25,000 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $226,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

