Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$1.15 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lucero Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 1.13.

Lucero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Lucero Energy stock opened at 0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.51. Lucero Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.18 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

