LuaSwap (LUA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,211.00

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $4,211.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,643.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033153 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00078431 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,667,073 coins and its circulating supply is 183,386,280 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.