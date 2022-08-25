Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.96. 2,590,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,201. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.04 and a 200 day moving average of $201.70. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

