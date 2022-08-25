Lossless (LSS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $625,687.00

Lossless (LSS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Lossless has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $11.58 million and $625,687.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00769680 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lossless Profile
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Buying and Selling Lossless
