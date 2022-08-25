Loop Capital Raises Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $100.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Enovix has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.73.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 392.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 113.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 401.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 779,033 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 507.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 711,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

