Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 2.1 %

GNTX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.53. 6,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,997. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.