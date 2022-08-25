LockTrip Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and $15,013.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

