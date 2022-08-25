Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $433.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

