Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) CEO Travis M. Joyner Sells 18,219 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $72,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,077,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,311,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

NYSE LOCL opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Local Bounti Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Local Bounti by 101.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Local Bounti by 27.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 804,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 171,373 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 506,789 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

