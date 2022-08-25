Lobstex Price Hits $0.0298 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

