LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,084 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 880,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 931,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 44,629 shares during the period.

NYSE SCD traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

