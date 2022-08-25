Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.
Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.
