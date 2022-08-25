Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.31 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $146.63 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.