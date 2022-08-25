Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $101,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Linde by 92.1% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,725 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $293.55. 28,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.31 and a 200 day moving average of $303.27. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

