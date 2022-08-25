LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of LifeMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.05%.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

